Mystical Toys building has new uses this summer

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
The former Mystical Toys building in downtown Mystic on May 19, 2022.

Mystic — The former Mystical Toys will be the home this year for a environmentally conscious coastal apparel shop selling Mystic-branded items and a pop-up museum celebrating the 100th anniversary of the drawbridge.

Whaler's Inn RE LLC, which owns the downtown hotel Whaler's Inn, purchased the toy shop building at 4 E. Main St. for $1.5 million from longtime owners Frank and Barbara Sinnett last August. The toy shop building is located across Cottrell Street from the hotel.

Inn President Amanda Arling said Wednesday that the inn has made no decision about the long-term use of the toy shop but said it could not pass up the opportunity to buy what she called a prime piece of downtown real estate in "a beautiful, iconic location."

She said the inn has now partnered with the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, which has created an exhibit that celebrates the centennial anniversary of the drawbridge. It is scheduled to open this week and will include the work of local artists. It also will operate as a visitors center.

The shop also will be the retail location for Just Mystic, run by the local brother and sister team of Robert Nelson and Amanda Cummings. The store is now open.

"It was a good opportunity for us to support two young local entrepreneurs," Arling said.

On its website, Just Mystic describes how the "fashion industry is drastically contributing to climate change with 85% of the textiles we buy ending up in landfills."

"Sustainability starts from the ground up. We all need to do our bit at a local level in order to bring about global change. With this in mind, Just Mystic decided to launch a new and exciting brand of Mystic apparel based on upcycled clothing," it states.

"At Just Mystic, we know how lucky we are to live in this magnificent natural environment. Our aim is to keep it that way by helping to reduce waste as well as create fantastic fashion for everyone to enjoy wearing. Just Mystic hoodies, crewnecks, and tees are already popular with customers, and now you can expect another fantastic new range of coastal apparel with our upcycled line of clothing," it adds.

