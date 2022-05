The fish in South Florida are on drugs, and while that might bring an initial chuckle, it’s really not a laughing matter at all. It’s rather alarming, in fact. Because, according to reports, a new study out of the Sunshine State found “dozens of pharmaceuticals” in the blood and tissue of the fish in the South Florida waters. Among the substances that reportedly showed up are valium, blood pressure meds and antidepressants.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO