Ulysses S. Grant revolvers bring $5.17 million at Rock Island Auction

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OeQj_0fk6T9kW00

Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) has announced its May Premier Auction achieved $28.2 million in total sales, with a pair of Ulysses S. Grant Remington revolvers selling for $5.17 million on opening day of the three-day auction May 13-15.

The May Premier Auction was the second-largest auction in the history of the company, a news release says . The Remington revolvers, numbered 1 and 2, were previously owned by Civil War general and 18 th President Ulysses S. Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLYtT_0fk6T9kW00
Ulysses S. Grant’s revolvers (photo courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company.)

The sale of the revolvers shattered the auction house’s previous record, which was the sale of a garniture of six arms presented to Napoleon Bonaparte at $2.875 million in December 2021, the release says.

The auction also included arms from well-known figures such as Wild Bill Hickok, Frank Sinatra, J. Edgar Hoover, and a Colt Single Action Army revolver documented as a battlefield pickup at the Little Bighorn.

Other highlighted pieces from the auction include:

  • Wilbur Glahn engraved and gold inlaid Colt Single Action Army
    • Pre-auction estimated price: $170,000 – $250,000
    • Price realized: $411,250
  • Confederate Dance and Brothers Revolver
    • Pre-auction estimated price: $95,000 – $160,000
    • Price realized: $199,750
