A Lacey man accused of threatening to kill a woman at a gas station in Centralia in January has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant. Derek Anthony Wylie, 24, was identified via surveillance video and a photo montage as the man who allegedly leaned out the passenger side of a vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and pointed what appeared to be a pistol at the victim, who was walking from her vehicle to another vehicle in the parking lot, according to court documents.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO