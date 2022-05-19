ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

‘Something out of 007 movie’: Mercedes suspected in Irvine burglaries had license plate flipper

By Nouran Salahieh
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxm6k_0fk6Ps5S00

Two people were arrested after a Mercedes-Benz believed to have been involved in burglaries was found in Irvine with a license plate flipping device, police said Wednesday.

Police first got a call about the car from a resident who recognized the “suspicious” vehicle as possibly being involved in previous burglaries, the Irvine Police Department said.

Officers found and stopped the vehicle in the area of Harvard Avenue and Main Street.

They discovered the car had a device that can flip the vehicle’s license plate with the push of a button.

It also had an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle’s gas tank, according to the department.

“The suspect vehicle was something out of 007 movie,” police said on Instagram.

Inside the car, officers found burglary tools, evidence of ID theft, and stolen property, officials said.

Police said they also discovered that the car itself had been previously stolen from Irvine.

Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Kambour is being held on $95,100 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Huynh is being held on $50,000 bail, according to county inmate records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Garden Grove, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Flipper#Burglary#Mercedes Benz#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man killed by driver backing out of driveway

On May 14, 2022 at approximately 9:42 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which later resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered Long Beach Fire Department personnel were already...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 Suspects in Custody in Freeway Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway that left a man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GARDENA, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglars Busted After Hitting Same Store for the Third Time

May 18, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Obviously unaware of the eternal verity of the adage “third time’s the charm,” Oxnard residents Ryan Taylor and Brooke Scheer appear to suffer from a compulsion to push their luck. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Brett...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy