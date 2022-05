Diamond Lake Resort will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a bang this year. On May 26, head to the beautiful outdoors for a touching flag-raising ceremony in front of the Pit Stop Grill at 11 a.m. before heading to the campground’s Golf Cart Rodeo in the afternoon. You can bring a golf cart of your own or rent one onsite! On May 28, you can catch Terry Lee Ridley & Million Dollar Band from 7:30-10:30 p.m. for a night of live music and fun entertainment. Campers can watch the show for $10 and the general public can see the band perform for $15 apiece.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO