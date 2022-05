LCM (50 meters) Many of the top midwest club and college swimmers are competing at the IU Natatorium this weekend. Highlighting the prelims session was 2020 US Tokyo Olympian and bronze medalist in the event, Annie Lazor, who swam a 2:24.01 to be the top seed heading into finals. Lazor scratched the event for finals, but notably, her prelims swim this morning was faster than her prelims swim for International Team Trials a few weeks ago. There she swam a 2:24.48 in prelims. Lazor is set to compete for the US in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes at the 2022 World Championships less than a month from now in Budapest.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO