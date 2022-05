Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named the Premier League Player of the Season, pipping Liverpool striker and league top scorer Mohamed Salah to the award. The 30-year-old's teammate Phil Foden picked up a second consecutive Young Player of the Season Award earlier on Saturday, and the City duo will be hoping to add this season's Premier League title to their trophy haul when they face Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO