INDIANAPOLIS -- Dalton Kellett on Monday became the first driver to crash while preparing for the Indianapolis 500, ending a streak of six days without major incident. Kellett crashed with just over 30 minutes remaining in the lone two-hour session of track time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The A.J. Foyt Racing driver lost grip running the outside lane and spun into the outside wall.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO