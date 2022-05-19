ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Red Cedar Elementary inviting first class to come back to school

By Andrew Davis
 4 days ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Red Cedar Elementary is looking back at their past, while honoring the future education stars of Beaufort County.

The school started in 2009 with its first Kindergarten class. Those students are graduating from high school this year.

Principal Dr. Kathy Corley was contacted by a former student who wanted to come back to look at his old school and see some of the teachers that helped get him to graduation.

She decided he may not be the only one interested in reminiscing about elementary school. So she is opening the halls Tuesday to everyone in that first class.

“We always say once a Fox always a Fox,” Corley said. “You know where the building is, you can always come to see us. A little wave a little nod. A little anything. Sometimes folks come back to see us. But we miss seeing them. We miss seeing what they are up to. We know what they wrote in kindergarten what they wrote they wanted to be when they grew up. It will be interesting to see if they are on that path or another.”

She says about 20 teachers are still at Red Cedar from that first year. They are just as excited to see their former students a dozen years later.

If you went to Kindergarten or First Grade that first year you can come back and meet some of your old teachers, current students and just take a trip down memory lane.

It all starts at 1:50 with a bell time of 2 p.m.

