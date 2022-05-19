ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

House vote sends $39 billion 2022-23 budget to Edwards

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — The Louisiana House granted final legislative passage Thursday to a $39 billion state operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The vote to accept various Senate changes to the bill was 88-7.

The House vote came despite complaints from some lawmakers that a $1,500 teacher pay raise included in the bill was too little.

“We should have put more emphasis on the teacher pay that was in this budget,” said Rep. Robby Carter, a Democrat from Amite, who said Louisiana is losing teachers to neighboring states. Rep. Aimee Freeman, a New Orleans Democrat, said that even with the raise teacher pay in Louisiana will remain below the Southern average. She also asked House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome Zeringue, a Houma Republican, to consider delaying a final vote. Zeringue refused.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards had included the $1,500 teacher raises in his initial budget proposal. But he urged lawmakers to increase that to a $2,000 raise after the state panel that makes official state revenue projections added more than $100 million to projections for the upcoming fiscal year. Leadership in the Republican-dominated Legislature resisted the call.

Zeringue acknowledged that the state has not reached the Southern average for teacher pay, but also said local school districts need to do more to raise teacher pay.

Passage of the budget bill was unusually swift. It came more than two weeks before the legislative session’s June 6 adjournment deadline. The relatively quick passage means lawmakers will have time to consider override votes if Edwards exercises his authority to veto specific line items within the document.

After facing years of tight budgets, lawmakers entered the session this year with higher tax revenues and an influx of more than $2.8 billion in one-time revenue: $1.4 billion from federal pandemic aid, $700 million of surplus from the 2021 fiscal year and $853 million higher-than-planned revenue for the current year.

But lawmakers also have expressed concern that revenue is expected to fall in future years, in part because a 0.45% sales tax is due to expire in 2025. Zeringue, questioned closely about those concerns by Republican Rep. Blake Miguez of Erath, stressed that budget surpluses, nonrecurring revenue items and even some recurring revenue sources were used to take care of one-time expenses and obligations.

The budget legislation approved Thursday includes funding for some major items Edwards had called for when he submitted his budget proposal. There is the teacher pay raise, and legislative leaders said there is $300 million allocated to begin work on a proposed Mississippi River Bridge at Baton Rouge. Edwards had called for $500 million to be allocated for the bridge, which is ultimately expected to cost as much as $2.5 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jaeger denies measure for change in ND constitution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Erath, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Amite City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Robby Carter
The Associated Press

Hawaii governor signs student journalism protections bill

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Monday signed legislation providing freedom of speech and press protections to students publishing school-sponsored media at Hawaii public schools and the University of Hawaii. The “Hawaii Student Journalism Protection Act” also protects advisers from retaliation for refusing to infringe upon student...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Legislature#Operating Budget#Ap#The Louisiana House#Senate#Southern#Republican#Democratic
The Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against inmates in right-to-counsel case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled along ideological lines Monday against two Arizona death row inmates who had argued that their lawyers did a poor job representing them in state court. The ruling will make it harder for certain inmates sentenced to death or long terms in prison who believe their lawyers failed them to bring challenges on those grounds.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said. Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to setting fires in California forest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who set nearly a dozen wildfires in a Northern California national forest pleaded guilty Monday to being a serial arsonist. Eric Michael Smith, 41, of Redding, entered guilty pleas to four counts of arson in a federal court in Sacramento but acknowledged setting other blazes in his plea agreement, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy