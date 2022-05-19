ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Judge bars laptop evidence in auditor corruption case

By RANDALL CHASE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has chastised prosecutors for failing to turn over information to the defense in a criminal corruption case against Delaware’s state auditor, issuing a ruling that also exposed weaknesses in the state’s cyber forensics capabilities.

In a ruling Wednesday, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. prohibited prosecutors from using material from three laptops that were seized during a search of Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ office in September 2021. Carpenter said that prohibition was an appropriate sanction for prosecutors’ failure to provide information contained on laptops to the defense until April 6, more than six months after search.

Carpenter refused, however, to grant a defense motion to dismiss the indictment against McGuiness.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Kathy Jennings declined to comment, saying the office was under a gag order. McGuiness’ defense attorney, Steve Wood, also declined to comment.

McGuiness, a Democrat who was elected in 2018 and is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse, was indicted in October on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws. A trial is scheduled to start May 31.

McGuiness has denied any wrongdoing.

The charges include allegations that McGuiness hired her daughter as a temporary employee in May 2020, even though other temporary employees had left because of the lack of available work amid the coronavirus pandemic. McGuiness is also accused of orchestrating a no-bid “communications services” contract for a company she had used as a campaign consultant when running for lieutenant governor in 2016, then deliberately keeping contract payment under the $5,000 to avoid having to get approval from the Division of Accounting.

Authorities also allege that when employees in her office became aware of McGuiness’ misconduct, she responded by trying to intimidate the whistleblowers, including monitoring their email accounts.

According to Wednesday’s ruling, Delaware Department of Justice officials seized the laptops, five USB drives and a storage disk during the September search. One of the laptops belonged to McGuiness, and another to her daughter.

The hard drives were removed from the laptops two weeks later, but the Delaware State Police High Tech Crimes Unit discovered that the files were encrypted. It took the HTCU until late December, almost three months after the search warrant was executed, to overcome the encryption challenges and access the data on all three laptops.

Once access was obtained, the information was to be given to a DOJ “filter team” that was to review privileged information and communications from the laptops and screen it from prosecutors in order to protect McGuiness’ rights. The concern was that the laptops might contain communications with Wood or with the deputy attorney general assigned to the auditor’s office.

In January, the DOJ learned that it couldn’t use the Delaware State Police forensic search tools because those tools were limited to handling interstate crimes against children.

The laptop files were delivered to the filter team in early March. Another month went by before prosecutors gave the information — more than 511,000 files — to the defense.

According to the ruling, there was no indication that the files were ever reviewed by the filter team, and nothing to suggest that prosecutors reviewed the files, as required, for potentially exculpatory information that must be given to the defense.

“The court cannot condone the failure of the state to provide these materials timely (sic) and finds that the state has no justifiable reason for waiting six months to deliver a large file of unreviewed documents to the defendant,” Carpenter wrote.

He refused to dismiss the indictment, however, noting that while prosecutors failed to use “commonsense management of potential critical documents,” there was no indication they acted in bad faith.

The judge also refused to hold prosecutors accountable for not disclosing information potentially favorable to the defense. He noted that even if they had an obligation to search for so-called “Brady material,” it appears that they lacked the technical capability to do so.

“Under these circumstances, it is difficult for the court to find a Brady violation because there was only a month delay from the time the state gained access to the material to when they delivered that material to the defense,” wrote Carpenter. He also noted that “the inability of the state to obtain access to these documents for nearly six months speaks volumes as to the technical forensic capability of state investigators.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against inmates in right-to-counsel case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled along ideological lines Monday against two Arizona death row inmates who had argued that their lawyers did a poor job representing them in state court. The ruling will make it harder for certain inmates sentenced to death or long terms in prison who believe their lawyers failed them to bring challenges on those grounds.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to setting fires in California forest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who set nearly a dozen wildfires in a Northern California national forest pleaded guilty Monday to being a serial arsonist. Eric Michael Smith, 41, of Redding, entered guilty pleas to four counts of arson in a federal court in Sacramento but acknowledged setting other blazes in his plea agreement, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
The Associated Press

5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said. Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Laptop#Ap#Superior Court#Democrat
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney activates National Guard to support Stockley Center

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Governor John Carney has activated the Delaware National Guard to serve on state duty status at the Stockley Center in Georgetown. We’re told the Stockley Center is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages. The Stockley Center is a 50-bed Medicaid-certified Intermediate Care Facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for individuals requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

What’s Causing A Projected Record Year For Traffic Fatalities In Delaware?

On Friday the Delaware Department of Transportation released a statement regarding the number of fatal traffic accidents in Delaware. Officials said an estimated 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years according to data released last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began its fatality accounting in 1975.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Laptops
delawarepublic.org

Tenant representation bill stalls in committee

A bill seeking to provide legal representations to tenants facing eviction in Delaware stalls in a House Committee. State Sen. Bryan Townsend’s bill would direct the Attorney General's office to contract legal service organizations to represent tenants during eviction hearings. Notably, the bill would not require that tenants' representatives be attorneys: an attempt to increase the pool of representatives available, and an option already available to landlords.
DELAWARE STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Delaware House Rejects Cannabis Legalization Bill Despite Majority Votes

Even though the cannabis legalization process in Delaware has been bumpy and complex, the trajectory seems to be in the right direction. The Delaware House of Representatives spurned a bill to legalize and regulate marijuana sales on Thursday, reported Marijuana Moment. HB 372, which would set up a specific regulatory...
The Associated Press

Hawaii governor signs student journalism protections bill

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Monday signed legislation providing freedom of speech and press protections to students publishing school-sponsored media at Hawaii public schools and the University of Hawaii. The “Hawaii Student Journalism Protection Act” also protects advisers from retaliation for refusing to infringe upon student...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy