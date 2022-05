CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died, and three others were injured, in a two-car crash near Canby on Friday morning. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Friday, deputies responded to a crash in the 10000 block of South New Era Road, near Canby. When they arrived, they found a black truck and a silver sedan were involved. A preliminary investigation found the sedan crossed the center line of the road before the crash.

CANBY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO