Watch: Lars Tiffany Previews Virginia's Quarterfinal Game Against No. 1 Maryland

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
 4 days ago

Hear from Lars Tiffany, Xander Dickson, and Cade Saustad ahead of UVA's quarterfinal matchup with the top-ranked Terrapins on Saturday

The Virginia men's lacrosse team (12-3) is set to take on No. 1 and undefeated Maryland (15-0) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Sunday at 2:30pm at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

UVA and Maryland met in the regular season at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on March 19th, a game which the Terrapins dominated to the tune of a 23-12 victory to avenge their loss to the Cavaliers in the 2021 National Championship.

Hear from Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany, midfielder Xander Dickson, and defenseman Cade Saustad as they prepare for a big-time rematch against the No. 1 team in the nation with a trip to Championship Weekend on the line:

Head coach Lars Tiffany

Lars Tiffany previews Maryland (; 8:59)

Midfielder Xander Dickson

Xander Dickson previews Maryland (; 3:42)

Defenseman Cade Saustad

Cade Saustad previews Maryland (; 3:54)

