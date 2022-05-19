Watch: Lars Tiffany Previews Virginia's Quarterfinal Game Against No. 1 Maryland

Hear from Lars Tiffany, Xander Dickson, and Cade Saustad ahead of UVA's quarterfinal matchup with the top-ranked Terrapins on Saturday

The Virginia men's lacrosse team (12-3) is set to take on No. 1 and undefeated Maryland (15-0) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Sunday at 2:30pm at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

UVA and Maryland met in the regular season at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on March 19th, a game which the Terrapins dominated to the tune of a 23-12 victory to avenge their loss to the Cavaliers in the 2021 National Championship.

Hear from Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany, midfielder Xander Dickson, and defenseman Cade Saustad as they prepare for a big-time rematch against the No. 1 team in the nation with a trip to Championship Weekend on the line:

Head coach Lars Tiffany

Lars Tiffany previews Maryland (; 8:59)

Midfielder Xander Dickson

Xander Dickson previews Maryland (; 3:42)

Defenseman Cade Saustad

Cade Saustad previews Maryland (; 3:54)

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Denny McCarthy Replaces Bryson DeChambeau in PGA Championship Field

Virginia Tennis Teams Set to Compete for NCAA Championships in Champaign

Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

Virginia Baseball Heads to Louisville for Pivotal Final Regular Season Series

Virginia Earns No. 1 Seed in National Invitational Softball Championship

Virginia Basketball Announces Four-Game Exhibition Schedule for Italy Tour

BYU Cancellations and Buyouts: Inside the Scheduling of the Virginia-Tennessee Game