Rexburg, ID

Rexburg man gets 12 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rexburg man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography. According to court records, in May 2020, the residence of Daniel Gary Archibald, 45, was searched by detectives with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force,...

Post Register

Wise, Joyce

Joyce Ann Wise, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Joyce was born November 27, 1945, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to John D. Dickerson and Lottie Dickerson. The family moved around with the military and they lived in various places, including California, Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, and Idaho. Joyce married Jim Lamon and they were blessed with two children, Michael and Dana. They were later divorced. She met Larry John Wise in Reno, Nevada, and they were married in 2002. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Joyce worked in Telecommunications. Joyce was a Christian. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, camping, and spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her husband, Larry Wise of Idaho Falls; son, Michael (Erin) Lamon of Winachee, WA; daughter, Dana Random-Lamon of NV; stepdaughter, Trina Hebdon of Blackfoot, ID; stepson, L. Ryan (Carolyn) Wise of Durham, NC; stepson, S. Shane (Dixie) Wise of Riverton, UT; sister, Sharon Rideaux; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Gathering will be held for family and friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joyce 11/27/1945 - 5/19/2022Wise.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Potter, Trudy

Trudy H. Potter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 16, 2022, in Idaho Falls with her family at her side. Trudy was born August 20, 1934, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Irus Benjamin Hammond and Lila Nancy Call Hammond. She graduated from South Fremont High School. She also attended Ricks College and Utah State University. On June 17, 1955, she married Gary Dean Potter in the Idaho Falls Temple. Trudy and Gary moved their family to many places around the Western United States where Trudy worked as an elementary teacher and found her love for teaching kindergarten. Trudy and Gary finally moved their family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Trudy pursued her love of education and purchased Little Peoples Academy. Trudy alongside her two daughters and other dedicated staff blessed thousands of children's lives through their love and attentive care. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a missionary with her husband at BYU Hawaii. The highlight of Trudy's week was serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved golfing, games, pinochle, skiing, spending time with family, and traveling. Trudy is survived by her daughters, Suzann (Brad) Lund of Idaho Falls, ID, and Leisa (Travis) Tolman of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, David B (Karen) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, Jon Lee (Liatt) Potter of Idaho Falls, ID, and Don W. (Kimberly) Potter of West Jordan, UT; 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Elder Gary Ryan Potter; husband, Gary Dean Potter; grandson, Ryan Evans; parents, Irus Benjamin and Lila Nancy Hammond; brothers, Calvin C. Hammond, Jay B. Hammond, and Wayne C. Hammond; and sister, Helen Butikofer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st Street. The family will visit with extended family and friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Saturday one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Trudy 8/20/1934 - 5/16/2022Potter.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Return to normal: COVID-19 guidelines absent from District 91 graduations

In a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, Idaho Falls High School on Thursday will hold its 2022 graduation ceremony inside the gymnasium for the first time since 2019. For the past two graduating classes, ceremonies — both locally and nationally — were moved outdoors, had limited attendance or were canceled altogether. However, the recent decline in COVID-19 cases motivated Idaho Falls High School officials to return to the school’s traditional setting for the ceremony.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Rexburg, ID
Post Register

Opinion: How to bring back Hispanic voters to the Democrats?

Recent polling shows that Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves. In some states, there are now actually more Hispanic Republicans than Democrats. So, what's the Democrat Party's solution to this loss of Hispanics? Push for legislation that would protect abortion all the way up to, and in some cases even including, birth.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

STATE ROUNDUP: Results from Saturday's state tournaments

Results from Saturday’s state action. Firth (20-6) fell 8-0 in the 2A state championship game to Nampa Christian (28-2) in a game where the Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively. Nampa Christian scored three runs in the first inning then scored three more in the next two innings....

