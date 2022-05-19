ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman faces reckless driving charges after fatal collision with skateboarder

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Destiny America Jimenez, 19, was booked for reckless driving resulting in substantial harm after a crash that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old skateboarder.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report Jimenez told officers she had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

According to a police report, while Jimenez was operating the Jeep, “the Juvenile was ejected from the skateboard and onto the roadway before being run over by the Jeep’s rear right tire.”

Per LVMPD, the 15-year-old boy died on May 17 due to his injuries. His death marks LVMPD’s 54 th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2022.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing LVMPD reports.

RELATED: 15-year-old being treated for life-threatening injuries following skateboarding incident

