ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

COVID cases on rise in Rhode Island

By KATIE BENOIT, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health officials say Rhode Island is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. "Things have gotten considerably more intense over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Michael Fine, the chief health strategist in Central Falls and a former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Health...

turnto10.com

Comments / 10

Related
Turnto10.com

Groups involved in Rhode Island census outreach defend their work

Rhode Island appears to get more than its fair share in the 2020 Census by keeping a second seat in Congress and the federal cash that flows with it. Rhode Island's population was overcounted by more than 50,000 people, or 5%, according to an estimate released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island appoints new CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI (WJAR) — Brett Johnson, CEO at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, will serve as the new CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital. Johnson is set to replace Richard Charest, director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, on June 5. Charest has served as Interim CEO since June 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Falls, RI
Government
Central Falls, RI
Health
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Brown Daily Herald

Probation reform bill introduced in RI House, Senate

Legislation introduced in the Rhode Island House and Senate last month would require courts to grant bail or personal recognizance, a written promise to appear at future hearings, to people arrested while on probation. Currently, under Rhode Island law, people arrested on a probation violation charge may be held at...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg to retire in 2023

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg will retire in 2023, the Foundation’s Board of Directors announced on Monday. Steinberg will continue in his role until May 1, 2023. Members of the foundation called Steinberg a “transformative leader” and plan to launch a national search...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rhode Islanders#Health Department
Newport Buzz

Health Advisory – Rhode Island Air Quality Alert

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday, May 21st. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Look Around: DEM Urges Residents to Be ‘Bear Aware’

A black bear roams a Hope Valley property in May 2020. (Peter August photos) In what has become a rite of spring, Rhode Island residents are once again reporting black bear sightings. This is the time of year when young, male black bears are searching for mates, and because there isn’t much natural food available yet, they will eat just about anything they find, including bird seed.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rimonthly.com

How the Pandemic is Taking a Toll on Rhode Island’s Front-Line Health Care Workers

Helene Macedo didn’t think about it much when her headache started around noon. It was Oct. 26, 2020, and the nurse and case manager at Rhode Island Hospital was in the midst of a very busy Monday. Elective surgeries had resumed at hospitals around the state, but COVID-19 was still in full swing, and case numbers were beginning to creep toward a winter surge. Nursing homes were still seeing waves of infection, and Macedo was having trouble finding somewhere to discharge patients when they left hospital care. A nurse in the intensive care unit, operating room and recovery room for three decades before shifting to case management in 2018, she knew the importance of getting healthy patients out of the hospital quickly to free up beds for newer, sicker ones coming in.
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Cicilline: "They Are Trying To Take Advantage Of Us!"

Congressman David Cicilline co-sponsored a bill passed by the House yesterday to crack down on alleged price gouging by oil companies. As of this morning, Triple-A reported Rhode Island --with its $4.72/gallon gas has the 15th highest gas prices in the country. Cicilline said Americans shouldn't feel squeezed by corporate profiteering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5ny.com

Nearly 90% of NY at high COVID risk: CDC

NEW YORK - According to the Centers for Disease Control, 54 of New York's 62 counties, or 87% of the state, are described as currently having ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels. That's another increase from a week ago when 45 counties were said to have high community levels. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast ‘Hero for Health’ Awards Presented to First Responders

Southcoast Health announced that 36 municipal departments providing emergency medical services (EMS) across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island are the recipients of the not-for-profit community health system’s 2021-22 Hero for Health Awards. “We recognize that your departments continue to go above and beyond the call of duty,...
WAREHAM, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday for all of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday, May 21st. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Connecticut child tax credit applications to open June 1

Eligible families can begin applying next month for Connecticut’s new one-year child tax rebate program that’s included in the newly revised state budget. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that rebates of up to $250 per child are expected to be issued in late August. The rebates will be...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy