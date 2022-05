The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade has opened up the floodgates for restrictive state bills across the country. In Ohio, a looking glass for the future of abortion care comes in the form of two "trigger bills" that have the potential to eliminate abortion care access entirely. The legislation would change the way doctors weigh medical decisions during critical moments of care and gives way to legal avenues for prosecuting physicians as felons. To picture what abortion care might look like in the very-near future, data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) illustrates what abortion care looks like now.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO