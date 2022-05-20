ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Community gathers in support of Springville teen shot by ex-boyfriend

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents held their children tight. Friends embraced each other as tears streamed down their faces. A community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in Springville after what police are calling an "apparent murder-suicide." Earlier Thursday, police confirmed the victim as Lily Conroy, 17. The ex-boyfriend who they say...

