ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Can Turtwig be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trainers want to know if they'll be able to catch a shiny Turtwig during its Spotlight Hour feature today, Tuesday, Nov....

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 FUTTIES Card Design Possibly Leaked

FUTTIES came last year in FIFA 21 in August, issuing some of the most broken cards in the game, including a 96-rated Renato Sanchez and a 99-rated PSG Lionel Messi. The FIFA 22 FUTTIES is still a while away, however, the card design may have been leaked.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Pok Mon Go#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 May Include Tarkov-Inspired Loot System

Theres a new Battle Royale due in town, and its name is Warzone 2. The sequel to the acclaimed Call of Duty War Zone has scant few concrete detail available, but there have been numerous leaks regarding some of the new features available in the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy