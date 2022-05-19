ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event Guide

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've put together a full guide to the Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Diamonds#Video Game#Niantic Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Cheddar News

TikTok's Big Video Games Push Could Add to Platform's Strong User Engagement

TikTok is leveling up with a big push into gaming. According to Reuters, tests on minigames within the app are currently being conducted in Vietnam. The report comes as more technology companies are making moves into video game verticals. Kyle Clark, an investment advisor for Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "With 1.6 billion daily users on TikTok, it would seem like adding gaming would only up that user base, up the engagement, and must be a pretty lucrative opportunity for the platform," he noted.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DBLTAP

V Rising Coarse Thread Guide

There are many complicated and hard to make resources in V Rising, of which many are essential to progressing the game. Coarse Thread is a difficult resource to find, but here's our guide on where to find it in the overworld
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy