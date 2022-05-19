Weather Alert: More heat to follow stray storms

Talk about a toasty Thursday my friends! With all the heat built up today, there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms thanks to some present instability. Be sure to keep eyes on the sky for this evening with spotty severe potential, but not for Friday, as it’s just going to be mainly sunny and hot.

The chance for isolated thunderstorms will go up again over the weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and humid this weekend, but with more clouds and a few thunderstorms, it should not be as hot as today and tomorrow will be and have been.

The cold front will move through Sunday night and stall in the area early next week. Temps will dip slightly on Monday and Tuesday with some scattered storm activity still around for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Any storms fizzle out late with lows in the mid to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Limited clouds with most lows around 70 or just above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.