No. 1 Vols flex their muscles in rout of Bulldogs

MSU reliever Cam Tullar was among a number of arms to get some work against Tennessee Thursday. MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE —There was fun to be had at Dudy Noble Field Thursday.

It just wasn’t fun for the home team.

Three Tennessee players went back-to-back-to-back with solo home runs in the top of the first, and the No.1-ranked Volunteers never looked back in a 27-2 win in the opening game of the final SEC regular season series.

It’s the second-most runs allowed in a single game by Mississippi State. Alabama scored 29 in 1943.

It’s the Bulldogs’ largest margin of defeat in an SEC game.

Tennessee began play with an NCAA-leading 126 home runs.

The Vols (47-7, 24-5 SEC) would finish with 25 hits, seven home runs.

“I didn’t think we were competitive on the mound at all. We didn’t compete," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.

Mississippi State will try to even the series Friday night at 6.

"It was brutal," MSU catcher Logan Tanner said. "You've got to think of it as a dream, a bad dream, put it behind you and come back and play well tomorrow."

It wasn’t only offense for the visitors.

Right-hander Chase Dollander, fourth in the SEC with a 2.54 ERA, threw a no-hitter on 67 pitches before he was replaced by Mark McLaughlin to start the bottom of the seventh.

A two-out walk in the third to Lane Forsythe kept Dollander from perfection.

McLaughlin started with a walk to Luke Hancock before Logan Tanner singled through the right side to break up the no-hitter.

The Bulldogs (26-28, 9-19 SEC) joined the home run parade with one of their own, a pinch-hit solo shot to left by Tanner Leggett in the eighth.

Lemonis said earlier this week he just wanted his players, long shots to qualify for next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, to have fun thinking loose play would translate to confidence and perhaps success.

The Vols have lost only one SEC series this season, but that’s been against Kentucky which leads the MSU by a single game in the race for Hoover.

When the Bulldogs weren’t watching home runs they looked dialed in and confident early turning double plays in the first and second innings.

MSU right-hander Brandon Smith recorded an out on the first pitch of the game when Seth Stephenson hit a chopper to short.

Subsequent pitches were high in the zone or caught too much of it in other ways.

“Balls were up against the leading home run team in the country. We were pitching up in the middle of the zone. Everything went up in the zone trying to overthrow," Lemonis said.

Luc Lipcius’ well-struck ball went several rows deep into the outfield seats in the left-center alley.

Jordan Beck’s was hit to the same general area, not as deep but equally effective.

Drew Gilbert, a left-hander, turned on a fastball, and the Vols were quickly ahead 3-0.

When the Vols made contact it was hard such as a 400-foot single to center by Blake Burke that bounced off the ball and was quickly thrown back to the infield by Jess Davis.

They chased Smith after three innings with eight runs on 11 hits.

Tennessee put up five runs in the third on a sac fly, a double and a three-run home run, its fourth of the game.

The rout was on.

In the middle innings the Vols were on pace to finish just north of 25 hits.

Lemonis believes his players' effort will be in place Friday.

“They’re not going to quit. They’re going to keep playing the game hard. We flush it and try to play better baseball tomorrow.”

Pregame

The last series at Dudy Noble Field is about to get under way.

The Bulldogs, 9-18 in SEC play, are a long shot to qualify for the SEC Tournament with No. 1 Tennessee in town.

But they'll try to have fun in the attempt.

Tennessee 46-7, 23-5

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Dollander 7-0, 2.54

MSU

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith 3-4, 4.99

Top 1

One pitch, one out for Brandon Smith. Three pitches, home run for Tennessee. Luc Lipcius goes deep into the lounge in left-center. It's 1-0.

Beck homers in the same general vicinity. It doesn't travel as far, but it's equally effective. Vols lead 2-0.

And we're not done. Gilbert homers to right. It's 3-0. This doesn't look like fun.

T1 ends as Ortega hits into a 5-4-3 double play.

Four runs on three hits for the Vols.

Bottom 1

Dollander sets down the Bulldogs in order.

Top 2

Dogs turn their second double play, and the Vols go down in order. UT 3, MSU 0

Bottom 2

Hines, Cumbest and Clark go in order. UT 3, MSU 0

Top 3

Vols add five runs, four with two outs on a double and a three-run home run, their fourth homer of the game. Eight runs on 11 hits through three for the Vols. UT 8, MSU 0

Bottom 3

Dogs get a 2-out walk from Forsythe, but nothing else. UT 8, MSU 0

Top 4

Tepper sets down the Vols in order, two with strikeouts. UT 8, MSU 0

Bottom 4

Dogs go in order. Dollander's not perfect, but he's got a no-hitter going. UT 8, MSU 0

Top 5

Vols add three runs on three hits. Dogs move from Tepper to Tullar on the mound. UT 11, MSU 0

Bottom 5

Dogs go in order as Dollander's no-hitter is still in tact. UT 11, MSU 0

Top 6

Vols get a 3-run home run, their fifth of the day. UT 14, MSU 0

Bottom 6

Dogs go in order. Dollander's no-hitter is alive. UT 14, MSU 0

Bottom 7

Dogs break up the no-hitter against the help getting a run on three hits against junior right-hander Mark McLaughlin. UT 21, MSU 1