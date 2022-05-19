17-year-old shot, killed in vehicle on Far South Side

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Saturday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the center line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO