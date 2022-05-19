ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

17-year-old shot, killed in vehicle on Far South Side

By Andy Koval
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side....

wgntv.com

Comments / 30

Richard McFadden
3d ago

mayor Larry was just bragging about how shootings were down from last year when will people wake up and see that she is lying through her teeth. 😂

Reply(6)
19
Hattie King
3d ago

what part of Chicago that the mayor is talking about because everyday someone have been kill on so and so block, there was a drive by shooting on this weekend, this evening, this morning, so what Chicago Illinois is The Mayor of Chicago talking about where the shooting have been down at?

Reply(2)
8
MediaLiesMatters
3d ago

Hey Street Jesus aka JEEEEZUS...where are those roses in Roseland now? In the graveyard?cause 🌹 land is one big graveyard.

Reply(3)
8
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting driver in the eye in Irving Park

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the fatal February shooting of a driver in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. On Feb. 3, 30-year-old Ryan Balbag was driving with two passengers in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the eye, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers received reports of a gunshot victim shortly after 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the […]
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 16-year-old was outside around 11:31 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Far South Side#Christ Hospital
CBS Chicago

Boys, ages 13 and 16, shot and wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot Sunday afternoon in South Shore. At 3:56 p.m., the boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Two men charged in mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing felony charges in the mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others wounded Thursday night on the Near North Side. Police said 23-year-old Jaylun Sanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday. The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition. A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, off Randolph and Columbus...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three People From Plainfield under the age of 25 Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Manhattan Township

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Saturday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the center line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition. Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
LAWNDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy