Chicago, IL

Days after gun goes off at Disney Magnet School, parents and officials hold meeting

By Jewell Hillery
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Parents and school officials met Thursday evening at the Disney Magnet School on Chicago’s North Side.

The meeting was called days after a gun was brought to school and a student was injured.

On Tuesday morning, a 2nd grade student brought a gun to school. That gun discharged inside the student’s backpack.  Officials said a 7-year-old suffered a graze wound and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Mother charged after 2nd grader brings gun to North Side school; child suffers graze wound

“The gun from the backpack was accidentally discharged into the ground, some debris ricocheted in the classroom. Some of this debris hit a member of our school community, which caused minor scrapes, and our school nurse assessed the member of this classroom to ensure they were okay,” an email to parents from the school’s principal said.

Parent Sonila Sejdaras believes the meeting is an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive.

“I am not so turned off by what happened. I see it more as a strength from a perspective of at least now we can talk about it and whoever else has the guns they can actually be more cautious,” Sejdaras said.

Over the last couple of days, Sejdaras has been helping her 3rd grade son Alexander process the magnitude of what happened inside his school.

“It has been a couple of rough days because his brain felt like something bad was happening,” she said. “It was obviously traumatic. My heart dropped in the moment.”

During the meeting, the use of metal detectors and bag checks came up in discussion.

“Some people brought up metal detectors, but you know the way it may change the look or the environment,” parent Ramsey Haynes said. “Some people were resistant to agree with that as well.”

Those who attended the meeting said they feel good coming together to participate in potential positive change.

“I think it was a pretty successful event, I just hoping that some of these safety measures that a lot of parents want to see pretty immediately are going to be considered,” Sejdaras said.

A $10,000 bond has been set for the mother of the student who brought the gun to school. Tatanina Kelly, 28, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

WGN News

WGN News

