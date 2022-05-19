ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro waterpark to open this weekend for season

By Maria DeBone
WXII 12
 4 days ago

Looking for somewhere to cool off this weekend? The Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe waterpark in Greensboro is holding its grand opening for the summer season. "We are going to be the first waterpark to open in the state and this is the first time in decades that we’ve opened the...

www.wxii12.com

FOX8 News

Wet N’ Wild opens early for the summer season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe opens for the season. For the first time in decades, the water park staff is welcoming guests a week early and will close the weekend after Labor Day. More time to enjoy the thrills and the fun. There is new food and a new slide to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro's Fun Fourth Festival needs you!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro's Fun Fourth Festival is back in 2022!. All the fun takes place on Monday, July 4, 2022. Events will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a Freedom Run and the Freedom Fest will run from Noon to 6:00 p.m. There will be food, music,...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Couple from Greensboro sets sights on Leveling Up with mobile arcade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vy’Teshia and Frank Badger from Greensboro set their sights on Leveling up after launching Jump Jump Around Inflatables at the start of the pandemic. “Level Up was co-founded by me and my wife. We started with Jump Jump Around Inflatables in 2020. Level Up is our new entity for the business,” Frank said. “Right now, we mainly do combos, a bounce house, with a water slide attachment. When the kids go onto the bus, they’ll see an array of lights. They’ll see stadium style seats. They’ll also see an assortment of games.”
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Time to put those tomatoes in

The unusual and colorful portulaca, which is also known as cactus rose, desert rose, rose moss and cactus flower, features colors of red, yellow, pink, orange, tan, wine and white. The plants are small and will sprawl over the sides of their containers and you can plant them close together. They are sun-loving plants and absorb plenty of sunlight each day. On cloudy and rainy days, not many of them will bloom. Different flowers bloom each morning for a varied display of colors. For the portulaca, you can use cactus medium instead of fine potting medium. Feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food each month and water them when rain is not in the forecast for several days. My Northampton County grandma always had a tub of rose moss on her front porch that bloomed all summer long.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
ourstate.com

7 Scenic Drives to Take in the Piedmont

From the Foothills to the Sandhills, the North Carolina Piedmont is full of back roads and byways that are perfect for a relaxing drive. With views of mountains, rivers, farmland, and forests, plus great places to stop along the way, these seven drives will give you a reason to get behind the wheel and just go.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Many still angry, want answers after Saturday's concert traffic issue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many Paul McCartney fans are still frustrated after Saturday night’s traffic issue at the 'Paul McCartney Got Back' concert held at Wake Forest University's Truist Field. Several concert attendees contacted WXII 12 News sharing their frustration with the traffic. Some said they missed the entire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Argus

1147 Augustine Heights Drive

Wyngate Village-2 bedroom with extra room for office - Beautiful two story town home in Wyngate Village- Close to hospitals, restaurants, shopping. Large den with fireplace. Large open concept kitchen with nice bar area and stainless steel appliances. Doors in kitchen open to beautifully fenced in patio. One car garage. Large master bedroom suite with 2 closets and beautiful double vanity bathroom. Second bedroom and extra room with skylights and closet could be an office or work out room.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

133 Spring Garden Circle

High Point Home - Just Painted, New Flooring, DW, Central AC, Storage Building! - Beautiful Home in High Point. Three Bedrooms and Two full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Built-In Microwave, Disposal, and Dish-Washer. Living Area has Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Paved Driveway and Storage building. Address: 133 Spring Garden Circle,...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1433 W 4th St.

Newly remodeled home on Fourth st - This home been completely remodeled. Ver y Spacious! 3 Bedrooms./1.5 bath, Kitchen, Living room, dining room and office that could be made into a 4th bedroom. Brand new Cabinets, countertops and appliances. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Power, gas, trash and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

LongHorn Steakhouse grill master received $5,000 for cooking 1 million steaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-area grill master received $5,000 from LongHorn Steakhouse for cooking up 1 million steaks for the restaurant. David Clyburn has worked for LongHorn for more than two decades and is one of just a few employees nationwide to achieve the milestone. Clyburn, who works at the LongHorn on Centrum Parkway in Pineville, was surprised with a $5,000 check and a celebration with his co-workers, friends and family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community reeling after CATS bus shooting earlier this week

CMPD was called to Ranson Middle School on Thursday after a student brought a gun to school. A gun was found on campus at Ransom Middle School on Thursday. Hickory was rated as the 31st-best place to live in the United States, and the third-best in North Carolina. Cheerwine Festival...
HICKORY, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cbs17

Person County man wins first $200,000 prize in new game

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man purchased a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game, the NC Lottery announced Monday. Samuel Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro. Lee arrived at the...
ROXBORO, NC
News Argus

1213 E Sprague St

Newly renovated 3BR/1BA in Winston-Salem! - Newly Renovated and a must-see with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! Freshly painted and hardwood floors all throughout home. The kitchen features recess lighting and new kitchen cabinets with lots of storage. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove/range. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Bright and airy with nice room sizes. Ample parking behind the home with a gravel driveway.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

