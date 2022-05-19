Police seek man who masturbated in front of a woman on Queens 7 train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is looking for a man who masturbated in front of a 22-year-old woman on a moving 7 train in Long Island City earlier this month.

According to police, the woman was sitting aboard the train on May 5 at 5:45 p.m. at the 50th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard subway station when the suspect began masturbating over his pants while sitting in front of her.

The man is around 28 years old, 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair, and was last seen wearing tan shorts, a light pink shirt, black socks, black crocks, a black face mask, a black hat and a black headphone.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.