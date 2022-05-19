ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Floodwaters strand drivers on I-55 in south St. Louis

By Amelia Mugavero
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Severe weather slammed the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon, including a pattern of tornado-warned storms.

Some drivers in St. Louis dealt with flood risks in addition to the tornado warnings. Flooding was reported at I-55 and Loughborough in the Carondelet neighborhood. First responders were seen wading in the water and clearing the drains.

A person with a pickup drove into the water. The driver appeared to be trying to pull a white Dodge Charger out. It is not clear if he is authorized by authorities to help.

By 7:00 p.m., tow trucks had pulled out all of the vehicles that were stranded. The interstate is mostly clear and may reopen soon.

If you notice flooding in your area, do not try to pass through flooded roads. Drivers are advised to turn around and use an alternate route if they notice flooding. Follow the latest FOX 2 weather updates here .

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

Tammy Delbruegge
3d ago

what authorities have to authorize helping someone? what are the penalties for helping without authorization? who enforces this?

Reply(1)
2
