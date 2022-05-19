Floodwaters strand drivers on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Severe weather slammed the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon, including a pattern of tornado-warned storms.

Some drivers in St. Louis dealt with flood risks in addition to the tornado warnings. Flooding was reported at I-55 and Loughborough in the Carondelet neighborhood. First responders were seen wading in the water and clearing the drains.

A person with a pickup drove into the water. The driver appeared to be trying to pull a white Dodge Charger out. It is not clear if he is authorized by authorities to help.

By 7:00 p.m., tow trucks had pulled out all of the vehicles that were stranded. The interstate is mostly clear and may reopen soon.

