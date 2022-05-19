ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department investigating possible monkey pox case in NYC

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is investigating a potential case of monkeypox at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, the agency announced Thursday.

The potential infection was announced a day after a monkeypox case was discovered in Massachusetts — the first case found in the United States as a small outbreak spreads through Europe.

As of Wednesday, 68 potential cases had been identified in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

The patient who may be infected in New York is currently isolated as doctors carry out tests to identify the infection.

Monkeypox is characterized by flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and rashes. It can be fatal for up to one in 10 patients and is more severe in children.

Several smallpox vaccines have proven to be effective at mitigating the spread of monkeypox.

