ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers Pain: In Draft Lottery Rehearsal, Team Jumped Into Top Four

By Scott Agness
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRAjP_0fk6GnAe00

Before almost any television production, they practice running through the order of events so that the real thing can be can as smooth as possible. In the case of the draft lottery, mock results were interesting.

The Pacers had a 19.6 percent chance of having the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and that turned out to be the case . The annual draft lottery was held on Tuesday evening in Chicago to determine the order of the top 14 selections.

The Orlando Magic secured the top pick for the fourth time in franchise history. However, before the actual drawing with 14 ping pong balls, different results were used for fun.

Did you know that for almost any big television production, there is a rehearsal? If not, now you do. And during ESPN's rehearsal of the 30-minute show they produced, they ran through it with mock results more than an hour before the actual drawing.

According to Fieldhouse Files , the Pacers were listed inside the top four — with the third overall selection. The real winners in this fictitious situation were the San Antonio Spurs, leaping up to No. 1.

What if I told you the Pacers got lucky and did move into the top three for the draft? That was true … for rehearsal, held more than three hours before the presentation you saw on ESPN.

During rehearsal, the Spurs jumped from ninth to first, the Pistons from third to first and the Pacers from fifth to third.

If only it was the real thing…

They had individuals sit in the seats like they were team representatives. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz, standing stage left, even interviewed a person as if they were with the Spurs and just had an incredible night.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23.

More Pacers Coverage

  • Pacers guard Chris Duarte voted to All-Rookie Second team. CLICK HERE.
  • Pacers president Kevin Pritchard reacts to landing the sixth pick. CLICK HERE.
  • PODCAST: Scott Agness is joined by Caitlin Cooper to review last season, discuss team needs. CLICK HERE.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter : @ScottAgness

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Says Steph Curry Was Asking Teammates Questions To Complete His College Assignments During The Season

Steph Curry seems to be getting better and better as the playoffs go on. Curry was again stellar in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors mounted an amazing comeback in the second half after being down 14 points halfway through the game, and Curry sunk some insanely clutch shots to protect the lead once they got it.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Brooklyn, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

John Salley Says Michael Jordan Is Not The Greatest Player He Played With: "The Greatest Player I've Ever Played With Is Isiah Thomas."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas didn't always dislike each other, and it took some time for the beef between them to grow. Still, the rivalry between the 'Bad Boy' Pistons and Jordan's Chicago Bulls was one of the most heated and borderline toxic rivalries in NBA history. The two came to dislike one another, with Isiah often feeling like he didn't get the credit his elite play warranted and Jordan, in turn, earning the adulation of the entire world for his talents.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Cooper
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Viral Stephen A. Smith Video

A video of Stephen A. Smith arriving at the arena before the Eastern Conference Finals is going viral on social media. Smith, who's covering the Eastern Conference Finals for ESPN, made his entrance at the arena. Fans had some fun with the video. "He walkin around like he been averagin...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Nba Draft#Espn#Pistons#Fieldhouse Files#Spurs
fadeawayworld.net

John Salley Boldly Claims Stephen Curry Isn't The Greatest Shooter Of All Time: "His Dad Was A Hell Of A Shooter, Larry Bird Was A Hell Of A Shooter."

Steph Curry is widely acknowledged as the best three-point shooter of all time. He crossed Ray Allen during the regular season and has made more threes than any other player in the history of the game. The way his shooting has changed the game over the last few seasons as well means that most people would agree that his legacy in terms of shooting is set in stone.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Had 1 Question For Draymond Green Last Night

Prior to Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green was interviewed by Charles Barkley. Green was going through his pregame warm-ups while speaking to Barkley. At one point, the NBA legend asked Green, "Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups when you never shoot it in the game?"
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Former NBA Star Reveals He Will Never Coach Again

Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer isn't completely ruling out a future in basketball, but the former Las Vegas Aces coach knows his days on the sideline are over. Speaking to media members Saturday, Laimbeer was very candid about his coaching career going forward. I'm not ever going to coach again. I...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller On Why NBA Superstars Don't Want To Play For Knicks: "So If You Win In New York, You Get A Lot Of Pats On The Back. But If You’re Mediocre Or If You’re Losing, That’s A Lot Of Headache For A Superstar."

The New York Knicks remain an iconic NBA franchise, but that doesn't mean they can lure the best talent like other franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and even the Miami Heat do. They have had a hard time trying to get a superstar since Carmelo Anthony left the squad a couple of years ago, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jimmy Butler Injury News

The Miami Heat may be up on the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but at what cost? Just a minute out of the break, star forward Jimmy Butler was forced to leave the action with a knee injury. Now, the team announced, Butler will miss the...
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy