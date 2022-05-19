ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's officials searching for missing boy last seen in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Sheriff’s officials are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday in Victorville.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station officials said Christian Donald Dillard left his aunt’s home in the 11000 block of Forrest Park Lane, located north of La Mesa Road on the west side of Highway 395.

Dillard was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, red pants and blue shoes.

If you have seen Dillard or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Deputy C. Arizala at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or call 911.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

