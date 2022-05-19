ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Flat Rock, NC

Sheriff's Office makes two arrests for drug trafficking in East Flat Rock

By Staff reports
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7iJL_0fk6GgzZ00

A house allegedly being used for the sale of methamphetamine was searched on Wednesday, and following the investigation a resident of the house and also a person leaving the house were both arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force were first conducting surveillance on a residence located at 306 West Blue Ridge Rd. in East Flat Rock for the alleged sale of methamphetamine from the residence. While conducting surveillance, investigators observed a vehicle leave the residence and commit multiple traffic violations.

Subsequently, a traffic stop was made on the vehicle by members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, and as a result of the vehicle stop, investigators located approximately 461 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, and $2,100 cash in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Ernesto Bautista, 28 of Candler, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level III)

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Bautista is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $358,000.00 secured bond.

Investigators, through the surveillance of the residence and the evidence obtained during the vehicle stop applied for and received a search warrant for the aforementioned residence.

During the evening hours of Wednesday, investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and SWAT members served the search warrant at the residence. During the search of the residence and property, investigators seized the following: 272 grams of suspected methamphetamine; 2.7 grams of pyscoblin mushrooms; 2.0 grams of cocaine, and $1,926 cash.

Marisela Mendoza, 43 of East Flat Rock was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level II)

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony maintain a dwelling for sell/distribution of controlled substances

Felony possession schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony sell/distribute controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level III)

Felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Driving while license revoked

Mendoza is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $1,910,700.00 secured bond.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Two on Separate Aggravated Assault Cases.

Johnson City Police were busy overnight making two separate arrests one involving aggravated Domestic Assault, the other Aggravated Assault. Police arrested David Reid after responding to 179 Bart Green Drive where he was found with his arm around his girlfriend’s neck. Reid refused to follow officers orders, but was eventually pinned to the ground and arrested. Meanwhile, Officers also arrested George Standberry of Johnson City at Atlantic Ale House on Mcclure Street when he was discovered beating another male in the abdomen with a golf club. Standberry also attempted to stab the victim with a knife. Both Reid and Standberry are being held in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where they are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wnctimes.com

Asheville Law Enforcement Arrest Man on Multiple Narcotics Charges

Asheville -- May 21, 2022: Asheville Police announced detectives and officers from the Asheville Police Department worked together Thursday afternoon in west Asheville to apprehend a drug trafficker. Cordero Burgin, a suspect wanted on many crimes, was apprehended by the APD team in the 200 block of Deaverview Road. Burgin...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Missing Person Report Now a Homicide Investigation

Asheville -- May 21, 2021: Asheville Law enforcement announced on Saturday a family member filed a "Missing Person" report with the Macon County Sheriff's Office on Friday after not hearing from his sister for several weeks. Detectives from the MCSO collaborated with a family member and the Rabun County Sheriff's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Candler, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
City
East Flat Rock, NC
East Flat Rock, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 2 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office closed a drug house and arrested two people Wednesday in East Flat Rock. Deputies said investigators were conducting surveillance on a home at West Blue Ridge Road due to an alleged sale of methamphetamine from the place. A vehicle left the home during the surveillance, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Victim identified in officer-involved shooting in Laurens

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night around 8pm resulted in a fatality on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalah Shannon Gary. SLED is investigating the shooting. Check back for further updates.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Crime#Methamphetamine#Ii
FOX Carolina

Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of the driver. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road in south Asheville, according to the department. Police said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, was riding...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

1 dead, 6 injured in I-385 crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and six others were injured in a collision on I-385 near Fountain Inn Monday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:18 a.m. near mile marker 23, about one mile south of Fountain Inn. Troopers said the...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge following traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Saturday on drug charges following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Richard Allison Noblitt, of Old Fort, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said an investigation began when detectives stopped Noblitt and a passenger in his vehicle for displaying an expired […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman shot and killed by Upstate deputies

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one person. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. According to SLED, deputies...
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

LCSO deputy involved in Saturday night shooting incident

A Laurens County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night that resulted in a fatality, according to a statement from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. The victim was identified as Kalah Shannon Gary, 26,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WATE

Escaped inmate found in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An escaped inmate has been located after escaping from a facility in Knox County Sunday afternoon. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday afternoon they were looking for an escaped inmate. Phillip Doane, 29, escaped from the facility on Maloneyville Road around 4 p.m. KCSO reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy