Library to host blood drive next week

FRIDAY: Tyler Gann flew to Burbank, California in the Piaggio P-180 Avanti prop jet. David Alger flew in from Lago Vista for fuel, then flew to Grand Junction, Colorado in his Bellanca Viking. A customer flew in from Lubbock for a touch and go, then back to Lubbock in his Beech 200 King Air prop jet. John Wright flew up from Wharton in his Beech A-36 Bonanza for fuel, and to spend the weekend with his parents. A customer flew in from Arlington for fuel, then continued onto Albuquerque, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. A customer flew in from Telluride, Colorado for fuel, then flew to Austin in his Cirrus SR-22. Chesapeake Bay Helicopters flew in from Levelland for fuel, then flew to Hereford surveying powerlines for Xcel Energy in their Robinson R-44 helicopter. A customer flew in from Sand Springs, Oklahoma for fuel, then headed for Roswell, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. Med-Trans flew over to Covenant Hospital to pick up a patient, then flew to Amarillo and back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter. Stephen Goetz flew to Fort Worth in his Beech Bonanza.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO