Library to host blood drive next week

 4 days ago

Unger Memorial Library will host a blood drive in partnership with Vitalant next week. Those interested can give blood on...

MyPlainview

City to host MCV4 vaccination clinic next week

The City of Plainview Health Department will host a free Meningococcal (MCV4) vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Those interested need to swing by the Health Department at 111 E. 10 th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Call (806)293-1359 for additional information.
MyPlainview

Fab Four Tribute to stop in Lubbock in October

The Buddy Holly Hall will host The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. The show is set for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in association with Red Tail Entertainment. The tribute has toured around the world. Tickets range from $29 to $65, plus taxes and fees. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those interested can purchase them at buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 or pick them up at the box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit thefabfour.com for additional information.
MyPlainview

Plane Talk – May 13-19

FRIDAY: Tyler Gann flew to Burbank, California in the Piaggio P-180 Avanti prop jet. David Alger flew in from Lago Vista for fuel, then flew to Grand Junction, Colorado in his Bellanca Viking. A customer flew in from Lubbock for a touch and go, then back to Lubbock in his Beech 200 King Air prop jet. John Wright flew up from Wharton in his Beech A-36 Bonanza for fuel, and to spend the weekend with his parents. A customer flew in from Arlington for fuel, then continued onto Albuquerque, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. A customer flew in from Telluride, Colorado for fuel, then flew to Austin in his Cirrus SR-22. Chesapeake Bay Helicopters flew in from Levelland for fuel, then flew to Hereford surveying powerlines for Xcel Energy in their Robinson R-44 helicopter. A customer flew in from Sand Springs, Oklahoma for fuel, then headed for Roswell, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. Med-Trans flew over to Covenant Hospital to pick up a patient, then flew to Amarillo and back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter. Stephen Goetz flew to Fort Worth in his Beech Bonanza.
MyPlainview

Lubbock man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hockley County

A 27-year-old Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Hockley County on Saturday night. Dominic Francisco Noyola was traveling east in a Toyota Tacoma on Filly Road between Lovebird Road and Hummingbird Road in Hockley County when he entered a ditch on the south side of Filly Road and took evasive action steering to the left. His vehicle exited the south ditch and came to rest in the north ditch after taking a ride-side skid across the roadway. It came to rest on the passenger side.
MyPlainview

Lemonade Day is Saturday

Young entrepreneurs are expected to be spread out across Plainview on Saturday for the annual Lemonade Day. Stands will be open across town from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be stands at 2403 N. Columbia, 3408 Olton Road, 3100 Olton Road, 2901 Olton Road, 4605 Olton Road, 2317 W. 5 th St., 500 Ash, 707 Broadway, 3501 Olton Road, and 3422 Olton Road.
MyPlainview

Community gardens have plots available

Community garden plots around Plainview are in need of some tender love and care. With spring in full swing, it's a good time to plant. The Plainview Community Gardens are managed by the Runningwater Draw RSVP program. Charlotte Schumacher, RSVP's new program director, said each garden has five to six sections available for those who would like to plant seeds to produce whatever they want. There are a total of three gardens - one at 1008 Baltimore St., one at 903 W. 28 th St. and a fairly new garden (unmarked) plot on E. 11 th ...
MyPlainview

Rotary welcomes students of the month

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting this past Tuesday and welcomed this year’s Students of the Month and their families for the club’s annual scholarship presentation. (Provided by Plainview Rotary Club)
