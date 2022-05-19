ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Panel clears NH bill intended to reduce property taxes

By Rick Green, Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

A conference committee of the New Hampshire Legislature approved a bill Wednesday that would cut the business profits tax from 7.6 percent to 7.5 percent and provide a one-time payment to cover 7.5 percent of pension costs towns and cities pay for teachers, police and firefighters. This payment would...

Sununu vetoes GOP-backed masking restrictions

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal that would have banned state and local mask mandates in schools during public health emergencies. The Republican-backed proposal, recently approved by the House and Senate, would block cities and towns from requiring students to wear...
State nears deadline for closing Sununu Youth Services Center with no plan for at-risk juveniles

There is bipartisan support for closing the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) Last year, lawmakers gave the state Department of Health and Human Services until March 1, 2023, to close the Sununu Youth Services Center and relocate the five to 10 juveniles typically detained there. Last week, they killed the bill that would have given the department the money, guidance, and authority to meet that deadline.
Sununu pledges to veto New Hampshire 'parental bill of rights' legislation

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is pledging to veto a controversial proposal to create a "parental rights" law requiring schools to notify parents if their child questions their gender identity. Earlier this week, House and Senate leaders took steps to advance the previously stalled legislation. Lawmakers are...
Charles Ajootian: The Buffalo shooter and NH HB 1255

I believe that one of the lessons of the horrific murders of African Americans in Buffalo is that all of us who love this country have an obligation to call out white supremacy whenever and wherever it appears, especially when it is right in front of us. A glaring example in New Hampshire, in my opinion, is the recent effort by “Free State” representatives in the NH House to pass HB 1255, which would have made white supremacy into law in NH by making it illegal for public school teachers to teach American history in any way that might make white people uncomfortable. Sure, the Free State sponsor of this bill eventually withdrew it, but she publicly stated that she intends to “bring it back next year”, with better “optics”. My guess is that, if re-elected, she will re-introduce this white supremacist bill with a title that includes the word “liberty” or the word “freedom” in it, to make it appear good for NH and wonderfully all-American, when it is actually just the opposite.
How a ‘tea party’ campaign shattered Vermont’s political glass ceiling

The state could soon join the rest of the nation in electing a woman to Congress. But it had yet to vote a female candidate into any top office when Madeleine Kunin faced questions of “gender liability” in her precedent-setting 1984 run for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: How a ‘tea party’ campaign shattered Vermont’s political glass ceiling.
How many vacant homes are in Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to tell how many vacant or abandoned homes exist in Vermont, but with the housing crisis, those in the state hope the number isn’t too high. In a March article, the New York Times claimed Vermont has the highest number of vacant...
More than 300 refugees planned for Vermont city

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont refugee resettlement organization has proposed bringing more than 300 refugees to the city of Rutland in the next three years. Amila Merdzanovic, the Vermont director of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, wrote in an email to the city’s Board of Aldermen this week that the organization has proposed to federal officials to resettle 75 people in Rutland in fiscal year 2023, 100 in fiscal year 2024 and 150 in fiscal year 2025, the Rutland Herald reported.
Steve Earle: Vote decorated US Army Gen. Don Bolduc for Senate

Our long term Sen. Maggie Hassan is once again running for reelection, why? Yes I'm a conservative but still can any liberal tell me honestly what or how Ms. Hassan has made any difference in bettering the lives of New Hampshire people? No, rubber stamping every crazy, destructive Biden administrative policy or mandate did not make any of our lives better. What those things have done is created escalating costs of everything from necessities, heating fuels, gas, food, clothing, rent, and shortages up to those little extras we poor working people can sometimes enjoy. "Those things" like spending billions/trillions on "Build Back Better" all have failed, not one has done as promised, at least not for working families that I know of. Yet Ms. Hassan puts out campaign ads touting the wonderfulness of her. Sure she can afford the high costs of hamburger, commuting to work (at government expense) and having a staff that does everything for her, (also payed for by the government).
Game cameras pit hunters against landowners

Game cameras in the woods of New Hampshire have become increasingly common to the dismay of some landowners who are concerned about their privacy. Lawmakers Wednesday reached a final agreement on a bill addressing that tension, while also adjusting when hunters can set up tree stands and blinds on private property.
Northern New Hampshire fire 'nearly contained'

CONCORD, N.H. — Officials say a forest fire in northern New Hampshire that’s burned 106 acres is nearly contained. The Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest, and on private land began on May 13. It is in steep, rugged terrain. The cause is under investigation. Captain Adrian Reyes of the New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau says the fire remains an active fire scene and there are still firefighters and equipment on site.
