On May 6, a 44-year-old Milton man drove his wife and stepdaughter home after his wife had car troubles. According to the arrest report, the man took them home in his work van, which has no backseats, leaving the stepdaughter unrestrained. His wife stated that on the drive, the 44-year-old was yelling, crying, swerving and slamming on the brakes, leaving the stepdaughter to be thrown around the back seat, injuring her wrist and leg.

MILTON, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO