ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

City to host MCV4 vaccination clinic next week

MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago

The City of Plainview Health Department will host a free Meningococcal (MCV4) vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Those interested need to swing by...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

New council members to be recognized before next meeting

The city of Plainview will host a special reception for outgoing council members prior to their regular meeting on Tuesday. The reception will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 202 W. 5 th St. It is open to the public. Outgoing council members Nelda VanHoose, Larry Williams, Norma Juarez and Teressa King will be recognized. VanHoose served the council for four years while the other three have served for eight, which is the maximum number of years allowed to serve on the council. New council members Mary Elizabeth Dickerson, Steve Martinez, Mike McDonough and Gary...
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Texas Health
Plainview, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Plainview, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Department#Medicaid#Alaska Native#American#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
MyPlainview

Plane Talk – May 13-19

FRIDAY: Tyler Gann flew to Burbank, California in the Piaggio P-180 Avanti prop jet. David Alger flew in from Lago Vista for fuel, then flew to Grand Junction, Colorado in his Bellanca Viking. A customer flew in from Lubbock for a touch and go, then back to Lubbock in his Beech 200 King Air prop jet. John Wright flew up from Wharton in his Beech A-36 Bonanza for fuel, and to spend the weekend with his parents. A customer flew in from Arlington for fuel, then continued onto Albuquerque, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. A customer flew in from Telluride, Colorado for fuel, then flew to Austin in his Cirrus SR-22. Chesapeake Bay Helicopters flew in from Levelland for fuel, then flew to Hereford surveying powerlines for Xcel Energy in their Robinson R-44 helicopter. A customer flew in from Sand Springs, Oklahoma for fuel, then headed for Roswell, New Mexico in his Cessna 182 Skylane. Med-Trans flew over to Covenant Hospital to pick up a patient, then flew to Amarillo and back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter. Stephen Goetz flew to Fort Worth in his Beech Bonanza.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

City Council results canvassed making way for swear-in ceremony in late May

The latest election results for Plainview City Council positions were canvassed Thursday morning making way for the swearing-in ceremony on May 24. Four new council members will be sworn in during that meeting including candidates for District 1, 2, 3 and 4. The start of the next meeting on May 24 will be the last (in their official Council member capacity) for Nelda VanHoose (District 1), Larry Williams (District 2), Norma Juarez (District 3) and Teressa King (District 4). Steve Martinez, John M. "Mike" McDonough, Mary Elizabeth Dickerson and Gary House are anticipated to be sworn in. ...
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Community gardens have plots available

Community garden plots around Plainview are in need of some tender love and care. With spring in full swing, it's a good time to plant. The Plainview Community Gardens are managed by the Runningwater Draw RSVP program. Charlotte Schumacher, RSVP's new program director, said each garden has five to six sections available for those who would like to plant seeds to produce whatever they want. There are a total of three gardens - one at 1008 Baltimore St., one at 903 W. 28 th St. and a fairly new garden (unmarked) plot on E. 11 th ...
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
478
Followers
526
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy