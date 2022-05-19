ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage lending discrimination in New Hampshire: What you need to know

By Lindsay Lincoln, for NH Business Review
Many people are aware that it is illegal for landlords to discriminate against future and existing tenants because of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. But did you know it is also illegal to discriminate based on these factors during the home buying...

Sununu vetoes GOP-backed masking restrictions

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal that would have banned state and local mask mandates in schools during public health emergencies. The Republican-backed proposal, recently approved by the House and Senate, would block cities and towns from requiring students to wear...
EDUCATION
Steve Earle: Vote decorated US Army Gen. Don Bolduc for Senate

Our long term Sen. Maggie Hassan is once again running for reelection, why? Yes I'm a conservative but still can any liberal tell me honestly what or how Ms. Hassan has made any difference in bettering the lives of New Hampshire people? No, rubber stamping every crazy, destructive Biden administrative policy or mandate did not make any of our lives better. What those things have done is created escalating costs of everything from necessities, heating fuels, gas, food, clothing, rent, and shortages up to those little extras we poor working people can sometimes enjoy. "Those things" like spending billions/trillions on "Build Back Better" all have failed, not one has done as promised, at least not for working families that I know of. Yet Ms. Hassan puts out campaign ads touting the wonderfulness of her. Sure she can afford the high costs of hamburger, commuting to work (at government expense) and having a staff that does everything for her, (also payed for by the government).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Charles Ajootian: The Buffalo shooter and NH HB 1255

I believe that one of the lessons of the horrific murders of African Americans in Buffalo is that all of us who love this country have an obligation to call out white supremacy whenever and wherever it appears, especially when it is right in front of us. A glaring example in New Hampshire, in my opinion, is the recent effort by “Free State” representatives in the NH House to pass HB 1255, which would have made white supremacy into law in NH by making it illegal for public school teachers to teach American history in any way that might make white people uncomfortable. Sure, the Free State sponsor of this bill eventually withdrew it, but she publicly stated that she intends to “bring it back next year”, with better “optics”. My guess is that, if re-elected, she will re-introduce this white supremacist bill with a title that includes the word “liberty” or the word “freedom” in it, to make it appear good for NH and wonderfully all-American, when it is actually just the opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State nears deadline for closing Sununu Youth Services Center with no plan for at-risk juveniles

There is bipartisan support for closing the 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) Last year, lawmakers gave the state Department of Health and Human Services until March 1, 2023, to close the Sununu Youth Services Center and relocate the five to 10 juveniles typically detained there. Last week, they killed the bill that would have given the department the money, guidance, and authority to meet that deadline.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire State

