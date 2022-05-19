Mortgage lending discrimination in New Hampshire: What you need to know

I believe that one of the lessons of the horrific murders of African Americans in Buffalo is that all of us who love this country have an obligation to call out white supremacy whenever and wherever it appears, especially when it is right in front of us. A glaring example in New Hampshire, in my opinion, is the recent effort by “Free State” representatives in the NH House to pass HB 1255, which would have made white supremacy into law in NH by making it illegal for public school teachers to teach American history in any way that might make white people uncomfortable. Sure, the Free State sponsor of this bill eventually withdrew it, but she publicly stated that she intends to “bring it back next year”, with better “optics”. My guess is that, if re-elected, she will re-introduce this white supremacist bill with a title that includes the word “liberty” or the word “freedom” in it, to make it appear good for NH and wonderfully all-American, when it is actually just the opposite.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO