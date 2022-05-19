Musk's Twitter deal progressing as planned?

Gene Simmons of Kiss and several other musicians are beginning to react to the news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, questioning Musk’s desire for more “free speech” and how it may impact the spread of more hate and misinformation. “Fantastic news, at...
Elon Musk told investors he'd probably double or triple their money if they backed his Twitter deal, The NYT reported. He even told them they could see a return of five to ten times if all went well, a source told the newspaper. Musk said Thursday he'd received a further...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There is "no way" Elon Musk will buy Twitter at "such a ridiculous price" given that many users are "BOTS or Spam Accounts," former U.S. President Donald Trump posted Friday to his new social media platform, Truth Social.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
Crypto billionaire Brock Pierce says that Bitcoin (BTC) will either fail spectacularly or become massively successful. In a Fox Business interview, Pierce, who is the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, says that investors should refrain from going all-in on the leading crypto asset. “[Bitcoin] could go to zero. It’s a...
Although the financial markets attempted a bounce back on Tuesday, they are largely in the midst of an extended sell-off that has punished some of the biggest names in stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's seven-week slump is its longest since 2001, while the S&P 500's six-week losing streak is its longest since June 2011, CNBC reports.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Responding to Elon Musk’s claims that he is shorting Tesla stock, Bill Gates says such a position is just an investment, not a move against helping solve climate change.
This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
As economic alarm bells ring for some experts, PEOPLE is turning to financial expert Suze Orman for tips on recession-proofing your finances. "Think about it as an economic pandemic, where you don't spend, you don't go out, unless you have the money to do so," Orman says. "You need to start stockpiling now."
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey tweeted that Elon Musk is the "singular solution" to lead the company. He said taking Twitter private and back from Wall Street is the "correct first step." Dorsey has been supportive of Musk's buyout of Twitter, and has a good relationship with him. Twitter cofounder Jack...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a whiplash turn, oil has again sunk below $100 a barrel as fears of a COVID-19 lockdown in China's capital ease the global demand crunch. The international benchmark Brent...
Comments / 0