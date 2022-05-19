Uber driver, customer shot at in Commerce City

Authorities have described the vehicle as a blue SUV, possibly a 2002 to 2008 GMC Envoy. The vehicle has white letters on the front windshield, LED lights around the rear license plate and distinctive mud flaps, according to a news release. Courtesy of the Commerce City Police Department

Commerce City police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who they say opened fire at an Uber driver and its rider.

Authorities said the vehicle is a blue SUV, possibly a 2002 to 2008 GMC Envoy. The vehicle has white letters on the front windshield, LED lights around the rear license plate and distinctive mud flaps, according to a news release.

Police said the Uber driver picked up a customer near East 59th Avenue and Newport Street at 9:07 p.m. May 15.

Another vehicle began following the Uber vehicle. Someone in the SUV then started shooting at the Uber vehicle in the 5700 block of Quebec Street and struck it several times, police said.

The SUV drove off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the SUV or its driver is encouraged to call Commerce City Detective Rich Rodriguez at 303-286-4871 or the department's tip line at 303-289-3626.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.