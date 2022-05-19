ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman arrested three times in three months now faces burglary, grand theft, drug charges

By By Shelbie Harris
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — A local woman who was arrested in February and March was arrested again this week after police say she broke into a tow company parking lot, stole a vehicle and possessed illegal narcotics.

Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, of Pocatello, now faces four counts of burglary, possession of a controlled substance, meth, and grand theft by possession of stolen property, all felonies, stemming from an incident on Sunday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.

The incident began to unfold around 10:45 a.m. Sunday when Pocatello police received the report that two vehicles had been stolen from a secured tow company parking lot on North Main Street in Pocatello.

A Pocatello police officer arrived on scene and documented extreme damage to two gates to the parking lot. He was also provided with surveillance camera footage of the incident that appeared to show three individuals scaling the business’ fence and stealing the two vehicles, a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 and a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

On Monday, Pocatello police received the report that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Malibu was possibly located in front of a home where Midthun lives on the 1000 block of Northgate Avenue in Pocatello, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and verified the vehicle was the stolen Malibu, police said. While on scene, officers received a report that Midthun was observed driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck in the area, said police, adding that she was located just to the west of her home sitting in the stolen vehicle.

Midthun was subsequently arrested and transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning, police said.

At the police department, Midthun admitted that she was with two other individuals when the two vehicles were stolen from the tow company, adding that she used the Dodge pickup truck and a rope from one of the two trucks onsite to bust open the gates to the parking lot, police said.

Midthun said she drove the truck out of the lot and the other two people were in the Malibu, but that she was in possession of both vehicles since they were stolen, police said.

Additionally, Midthun admitted to removing items from an Acura vehicle that was stored at the tow company parking lot.

Before being transported to the jail, a female officer searched Midthun and located a glass meth pipe in her bra. Midthun was then charged with four counts of burglary, grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of meth, all felonies, before being booked at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Crystal Ann Midthun was charged in February with attempted grand theft for an incident in June as well as grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft for an incident in November, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this year.

Then about a month later, Midthun was charged with three more felony charges after police say she possessed illegal drugs and unlawfully possessed a stolen firearm.

In relation to the charges filed this week, Midthun appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which her bond was set at $20,000.

She is due back in court on May 26 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

Notwithstanding the maximum prison time Midthun faces in relation to the previous two instances in which she was arrested, Midthun faces no less than four years and up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 if convicted of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft charges.

Additionally, prosecutors intend to seek a persistent violator enhancement against Midthun, which could extend any prison sentence levied against her by no less than five years and up to life in prison.

Pocatello, ID
