ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OduLr_0fk6C8P400

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said at 3:41 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle, in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A blue car was seen riddled with bullets at the scene. There were reports that more than 30 shots were fired.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

16-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old shot was shot in East Garfield Park Sunday night. Police said the teen was outside, in the 3300 block of West Madison Street around 11:30 p.m., when shots were fired. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. The 16-year-old was among three teens who were shot over the weekend. At 3:56 p.m. Sunday, two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot in South Shore. The boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday. The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition. A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, off Randolph and Columbus...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition. Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman arrested after shooting, killing dog that got loose in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a dog that got loose in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday. Kenosha police said a man was walking a dog near 3606 50th St. when the dog got loose. A 22-year-old woman shot and killed the dog, police said. The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a felony of reckless endangering public safety, and likely other charges related to animal cruelty.The woman was being held in jail late Monday and will be in court on Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Boys, ages 13 and 16, shot and wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot Sunday afternoon in South Shore. At 3:56 p.m., the boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

List of rules for reopening after murder nearby has West Side gas station owner frustrated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a violent murder outside a West Side gas station, the gas station in question is back open. It had been shut down by the City of Chicago. But now, the owners have a list of new rules they need to follow to stay open. CBS 2's Steven Graves on Monday dug into police data about calls of service from the business. It was business as usual Monday at the Citgo station at Chicago and Hamlin avenues on the cusp of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park – after a brazen murder by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in firing shots at off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing felony charges after shooting at an off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park Friday night.Police said 22-year-old Jordan Jackson is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public, no FOCCA/FOID.Jackson was identified as the offender displaying a handgun in the 300 block of East Randolph Friday night. Chicago Police said, around 7:20 p.m., Jackson refused to be wanded at an entrance into Millennium Park on Monroe Street, and then jumped a fence.As security officers approached him, he turned and fired shots.An off-duty sheriff's officer returned fire, striking Jackson, who ran into nearby Maggie Daley Park and then to the Riverwalk near Columbus Drive. He was taken into custody after hopping onto a party boat nearby.Fire officials confirmed he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.On Saturday, CPD Marine Unit located the gun used in the shooting. He is due in bond on Sunday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Back porch catches fire at apartment building in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Massive flames engulfed a back porch of an apartment building in Albany Park early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 4524 N. Central Park Ave. The fire broke out on the porch of a three-story building. Everyone inside got out safely from the apartment building and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, critically wounded on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically wounded when she was shot Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the southbound local lanes near 47th Street.According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 25-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect fired shots at 3 men sitting in car in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in South Chicago Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Commercial. At about 5:20 a.m., the three victims were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 suspect in custody, another remains loose after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is in custody following a robbery on the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning.Police said around 2:59 a.m., a 55-year-old man was riding the Red Line train, at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, when two armed men approached him. One of the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim while the second one held a knife. The offenders struggled with the victim while attempting to take his bag, during which the offender with the knife suffered a wound to the leg, police said. When the train came to a stop, the offender with the gun fled the scene with the victim's belongings. The second offender was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was not injured. Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men charged in mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing felony charges in the mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others wounded Thursday night on the Near North Side.Police said 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said somebody handed him a gun, a Glock fitted to shoot multiple bullets, and he began firing into a crowd just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting. The restaurant...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside building in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is barricaded inside a residential building in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday. Police said around 6:35 a.m., a man barricaded himself on the second floor of a residential building, in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth.The man is possibly armed with a weapon, according to police. It is unknown at this time if other occupants are present.  SWAT is on scene. Nothing further information was immediately available.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 teens, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The shootings left three people wounded. A double shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 6th and Concordia. A 46-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 16-year-old male juvenile from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy