Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said at 3:41 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle, in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A blue car was seen riddled with bullets at the scene. There were reports that more than 30 shots were fired.

Area Two detectives are investigating.