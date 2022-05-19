Tim Scott, three other Republicans author bill to stop student loan debt forgiveness

Buy Now Joe Biden, as vice president, right, poses for a photo with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., following his mock swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in 2014. Scott and Biden could wind up on opposite sides of the potential cancelation of student loan debt. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is one of four senators looking to stop a progressive proposal that may lead to more Democrat votes in the November mid-term elections.

Scott, Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act on Wednesday days after President Joe Biden said he would have an announcement on student loan debt soon.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden said said he would consider canceling $10,000 in student loan debt but said he was concerned that wholesale cancelation would benefit wealthy borrowers disproportionately.

The act would, if approved by both houses of Congress and signed into law by Biden, would prevent the Department of Education, Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury from canceling or forgiving the outstanding balances, or portions of balances, of covered loans.

The act includes exemptions for existing targeted federal student loan forgiveness, cancellation or repayment programs currently in effect under the Higher Education Act, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness programs.

Around 45 million Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. In South Carolina, 731,500 borrowers owe $28.1 billion in student loan debt, an average of $38,414 per borrower.

Canceling student loan debt has long been a campaign platform plank of progressive Democrats.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, called for the cancelation of all student loan debt in 2019. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, have both called for the cancelation of up to $50,000 in student loan debt for each borrower.

Several members of The Squad, a group of progressive Democrats in the House, including Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, have also called upon Biden to cancel student loans.

Part of the argument used by progressives for cancelation is that student debt impacts minority borrowers, particularly African Americans, more than others. The Brookings Institution reports that four years after graduation, the average African American college graduate owes over $52,000 in student loans compared to $28,000 for white borrowers.

“Make no mistake, despite the dominant narrative, the student debt crisis has always been both a racial and economic justice issues,” Pressley said when she testified before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in April. “For our students who don’t have the benefit of intergenerational wealth – specifically Black and brown students – signing on the dotted line for those student loans have been the only way to pursue a degree.”

Another part of the argument is that without the burden of student loan debt, former borrowers would be free to do things their parents did at their age like buy houses and new cars, providing a boost to the lagging economy and fortifying the Democrats in the 2022 mid-terms with the support of grateful former borrowers.

Scott and other Republicans argue that student loan debt forgiveness would increase inflation because there would be additional money chasing the same amount of houses and cars in the market.

“Prices continue to soar, thanks in large part to government spending. Cancelling trillions of dollars in student debt would only exacerbate inflation and further harm the very individuals this administration claims to fight for," Scott said in a news release announcing the act. "It’s time President Biden took our economy seriously, and he can start by getting rid of this misguided plan.”

Another argument against the cancelation of student debt is that it would disproportionately benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor.

A Brookings Institution study found that one-third of student loan debt is owed by the top 20% earners and that only 8% of the debt is owed by the bottom 20% of earners. Also, the Education Data Initiative reports that Washington, D.C., residents would benefit the most from student loan debt forgiveness because they owe the most, an average of over $55,000 per borrower.

A third argument against cancelation is that student debt forgiveness would increase the national debt.

Canceling $50,000 in debt for borrowers would cost around $650 billion. Cancelation of $10,000 for each borrower would cost around $320 billion.

A fourth argument is that Biden, or any other president, doesn't have the authority to cancel student loan debt. Pressley, Schumer and Warren argue that a section in the Higher Education Act gives the president the authority but Biden asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to investigate whether he had the authority. A bill filed last week would give Congress the ability to undo any cancelation that Biden enacts should it be determined that Biden has the authority to cancel student loan debt.

The bill authored by Scott, Romney, Cassidy and Tillis could have a greater than normal chance of passing than the typical bill authored by four Republicans in a Democrat-controlled Congress does. Forbes reported on May 12 that many moderate Democrats may not support student debt cancelation.