Adams Co. deputy, wife charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old daughter

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO