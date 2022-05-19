ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Adams Co. deputy, wife charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old daughter

By KFKA News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Adams County deputy and his wife have been charged in the death of their 3-year-old...

FOX21News.com

CSPD charges man with manslaughter after deadly apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting at Mallard Meadows Apartment. The reported caller told police that someone had been shot at 3040 Mallard Drive #31. When officers arrived they found a woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner and detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
i-70scout.com

Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Finding Victims

CENTENNIAL- On May 18, 2022, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested ERIK OLDHAM, age 37, on the charges of. 18-3-405.3 (1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child (Position of Trust) F3 18-3-403(1.5) Unlawful Sexual Contact F4. 18-3-305(1) Enticement of a Child F4. 18-2-101 Criminal Attempt F4. OLDHAM was the owner and...
CENTENNIAL, CO
1310kfka.com

Man killed in crash in Loveland

A North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast Friday morning. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports police say a pick-up truck veered off the roadway, went over the median and crashed into another pick-up truck that was stopped at a redlight. The driver who was stopped at the redlight was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear whether the other driver will face charges. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night. Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

May 23 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below: If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, […]
PUEBLO, CO
i-70scout.com

Nephew Convicted of Stealing More Than $100,000 from Disabled Aunt

Brighton, CO — Today, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the At-Risk Theft conviction of Hilario Morehouse, 42. An Adams County Jury found Morehouse guilty on Friday, May 13, 2022, after five days of trial. In 2008, Hilario Morehouse became the legal guardian and power of attorney...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Deaths of 4 Weld County women remain unsolved for decades

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Speeding Car Hits RTD Bus In Denver For Second Straight Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – An unidentified driver died Sunday following a fiery, pre-dawn collision between a speeding car and a bus from the Regional Transportation District that was carrying passengers. It was the second consecutive day an RTD bus was struck by a speeding car, and the second consecutive day the car driver was killed as a result. RELATED  Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With RTD Bus  Sunday’s crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and 40th Avenue. A spokesman for RTD, Austin Nettleton, said the Route 42 bus had a green arrow for a left...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broomfield Neighbors Rush To Scene Of Small Plane Crash In Their Neighborhood But Find No Survivors

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield’s Anthem Ranch Neighborhood is sandwiched between Erie Municipal Airport and Rocky Mountain Regional Airport. That’s why Barbara Huntington and her husband are used to hearing planes in her neighborhood, but Sunday morning her husband was working in their garage when heard a sound that was a little different. Barbara Huntington (credit: CBS) RELATED: Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses “He heard the sound of an engine louder than maybe normal then heard the crash,” Barbara said. A small plane had crashed several houses away. Barbara, her husband and a neighbor rushed to the scene. They were the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO

