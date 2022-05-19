Tuskegee Airman gifted hundreds of cards for his 100th birthday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Retired Sgt. Victor Butler had only one request for his 100th birthday .

He wanted an endless stream of birthday cards.

Butler is believed to be Rhode Island’s last living member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a squadron of primarily African American aviators who served in World War II and paved the way for the desegregation of the United States military.

Stop & Shop helped make Butler’s birthday wish a reality.

The grocery store chain set up card-writing stations at its three Providence locations. Hallmark donated 600 cards to the cause, which customers filled out and expressed their gratitude for Butler.

When all was said and done, nearly 700 customers had signed birthday cards for Butler. He was presented those cards Thursday.

The grocery store chain also unveiled a parking spot dedicated to veterans like Butler at its Mineral Spring Avenue location in North Providence.

On top of that, Stop & Shop donated $1,000 to the Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation.

Butler’s birthday is on Saturday, so there’s still time to send him a card.

Birthday cards can be sent to the following address:

Victor W Butler

C/O Gary Butler

PO Box 3523

Cranston, RI 02910

