Tuskegee Airman gifted hundreds of cards for his 100th birthday

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Retired Sgt. Victor Butler had only one request for his 100th birthday .

He wanted an endless stream of birthday cards.

BACKGROUND: Tuskegee Airman asks for cards ahead of 100th birthday

Butler is believed to be Rhode Island’s last living member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a squadron of primarily African American aviators who served in World War II and paved the way for the desegregation of the United States military.

Stop & Shop helped make Butler’s birthday wish a reality.

The grocery store chain set up card-writing stations at its three Providence locations. Hallmark donated 600 cards to the cause, which customers filled out and expressed their gratitude for Butler.

When all was said and done, nearly 700 customers had signed birthday cards for Butler. He was presented those cards Thursday.

The grocery store chain also unveiled a parking spot dedicated to veterans like Butler at its Mineral Spring Avenue location in North Providence.

On top of that, Stop & Shop donated $1,000 to the Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation.

Butler’s birthday is on Saturday, so there’s still time to send him a card.

Birthday cards can be sent to the following address:

Victor W Butler
C/O Gary Butler
PO Box 3523
Cranston, RI 02910

WPRI 12 News

URI Commencement returns to the Quad

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day for the University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022. Families and friends gathered to celebrate over three thousand undergraduate and 804 graduate students who were awarded their degrees. In a return to tradition, the university held its main commencement ceremony on the historic URI […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth teacher presented Golden Apple for encouraging success in students

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to honor outstanding teachers with a Golden Apple award, all based on your nominations. A special education teacher at Hathaway Elementary School in Portsmouth was nominated by Angelica Christensen's...
WPRI 12 News

Providence College commencement held at the Dunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College held its commencement on Sunday morning. Big East Commissioner Valerie Ackerman was the featured speaker at PC’s 104th commencement exercises, which returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for the first time since 2019.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

In the Easy Chair with Declan Thomas O’Donnell

NAME: Declan Thomas O’Donnell. OCCUPATION: Owner/manager of Breachway Bait and Tackle and manager of Shelter Cove Marina. BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I grew up in Southwick, Mass., and did a lot of camping in the summer when I was younger. Then, about 15 years ago, my parents bought a cottage in Charlestown, and this place is all I have known in the summer since.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

