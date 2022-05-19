ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Remains found in Weld Co. belong to Longmont mother, missing since 2018

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemains found last month in Weld County have been positively linked via DNA analysis to a Longmont mother who’s been missing...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Deaths of 4 Weld County women remain unsolved for decades

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KXRM

May 23 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below: If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, […]
PUEBLO, CO
1310kfka.com

Man killed in crash in Loveland

A North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast Friday morning. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports police say a pick-up truck veered off the roadway, went over the median and crashed into another pick-up truck that was stopped at a redlight. The driver who was stopped at the redlight was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear whether the other driver will face charges. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs. It happened in the 3000 block of Mallard drive, Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting around 12:50 in the afternoon. Officers responded and found a woman in the The post Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

CSPD charges man with manslaughter after deadly apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting at Mallard Meadows Apartment. The reported caller told police that someone had been shot at 3040 Mallard Drive #31. When officers arrived they found a woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner and detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night. Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weld Co
1310kfka.com

Target in Loveland robbed

Loveland Police are investigating a robbery at Target. Police said a man stole a tablet from the store on Rocky Mountain Avenue and threatened an employee with a knife Sunday No one was hurt. The masked thief fled in a grey Saturn sedan.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed after plane crashes in Denver-area neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people died Sunday afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed in Broomfield, Colorado’s Anthem Ranch neighborhood, emergency officials confirmed. According to a spokesperson with the North Metro Fire Rescue District, only two people were aboard the Piper 32-260 , and both died in the crash, KCNC-TV reported.
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy