“She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless”, Woman says her younger sister, who has a rare disease and has been struggling to find care, was billed for crying during her visit to the doctor

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Woman claims her younger sister, who has a rare disease and has been struggling to find care, was billed an extra $40 just for crying during her visit. The woman, who is a famous YouTuber, shared on her social media account that her ‘little sister’ reportedly got emotional because she feels...

william
3d ago

Daughter went to the emergency room, she thought she broke her ankle( turned out to be a bad sprain) they give her 4 aspirin , charged as $310 on top of the $1200 emergency room fee. Didn't even give her a split or a brace

Allison Heitzman
3d ago

um yea no I had a doctor who would charge for substance counseling because I smoke yet never 🤔 offered any help or advice or meds to quit. I had insurance that covered everything but that. Didn't find out for 2.5 years because they never sent a bill. Then demanded I pay it yep I didn't

Donna Cartmill
3d ago

I had surgery at a well known dermatologist and at my check up they didn’t look at my surgical cite. They knew it was possible no stitches to remove because I was out of town which they knew. I now have an issue next to the surgical cite and earliest 3 weeks out. No one care in the medical field. When you get old and you try to take care of your health no one cares. They would rather us die and not be bothered! Truth

