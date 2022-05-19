“She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless”, Woman says her younger sister, who has a rare disease and has been struggling to find care, was billed for crying during her visit to the doctor
Woman claims her younger sister, who has a rare disease and has been struggling to find care, was billed an extra $40 just for crying during her visit. The woman, who is a famous YouTuber, shared on her social media account that her ‘little sister’ reportedly got emotional because she feels...lawrencepost.com
Comments / 107