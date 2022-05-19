ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Central High School student honored for bravery during annual Citizens Crime Commission event

By 6abc Digital Staff, Sharifa Jackson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3083mL_0fk68lZz00

Among the brave men in blue honored at the Citizens Crime Commission's 41st annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Luncheon was one young female civilian who stood out.

Christina Lu was awarded the Civilian Bravery Award, presented by 6abc's Rick Williams.

"Just to be in a stage where there are literal heroes working to keep our city safe. It's truly crazy to think about," said Central High School senior and Civilian Bravery Award recipient Christina Lu.

Lu was praised for her heroism, willingly putting herself in harm's way to
protect three Asian students on a SEPTA train in November.

The attack was described as racially motivated.

"I wasn't thinking at all about the consequences. I wasn't thinking at all about who the people were because I had no idea which party was which. It was an instinct for me to stand up," said Lu. "I couldn't stand violence happening right in front of me."

Lu suffered the worst of the attack. After being slammed, stomped and beaten, she was hospitalized with injuries to her neck and ribs.

She's now all healed but is still learning to embrace the word "brave," which is a reminder with her award plaque.

"It doesn't have to be standing up in situations where you are putting yourself in danger, but it's to use your voice because without using your voice, nothing will change," said Lu.

RELATED: Blasian Solidarity unites Philadelphia's Black, Asian communities for good

Lu plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania this fall and will continue to help others by pursuing a career in the medical field.

Besides Lu, 16 members of law enforcement were honored.

Another Civilian Bravery Award was presented to trauma surgeon and gun violence advocate Amy Goldberg.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

AK-47 Used in West Philadelphia Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police say they are investigating a robbery that took place on May 10, 2022, in West Philadelphia and need your help identifying the suspect. Authorities state the robbery occurred outside the Carpenter Mini Market located at 835 South 59th Street. Around 11:00 AM, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Crime#Bravery#Gun Violence#Citizens Crime Commission#Civilian Bravery Award#Asian#Septa#Blasian Solidarity
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating Market Street Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 4501 Market St. Authorities state that on Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, 39th District Officers were flagged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 6 Killed in Shootings in Violent Weekend in Philadelphia

At least six people were killed in separate shootings as gun violence erupted in Philadelphia and at least one surrounding community Saturday night into Sunday evening. One of the non-deadly shootings left three teens injured along Penn's Landing. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown Organizes Fan Giveaway At Building With Partial Air Conditioning In Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan giveaway was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown at the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights. The representative learned that part of the building has been without air conditioning just as the heatwave was set to arrive. Brown also brought bottled water and bagged ice for the residents — many of whom are senior citizens. “We got a heatwave coming, we can’t wait on whatever city, state or federal agency to say, ‘Oh we’ll get to you within a couple weeks,’” Brown said. “We have to solve real people’s issues right now.” Two hundred fans, 200 bags of ice, and 150 cases of water were donated. Brown says the ice and water were purchased from local Black-owned businesses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

4 Montgomery County School Districts To Require Masks Again Due To County’s COVID-19 Level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s time to wear your mask again in four local school districts. Norristown, Cheltenham, Lower Merion, and Lower Moreland schools are telling students and staff to wear them in the classrooms and on the buses. “Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy