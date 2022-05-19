Christoval's Heaven Chappell to cheer for Tarleton State University

CHRISTOVAL — A lifelong Christoval girl, Heaven Chappell reached out of her comfort zone last summer, and it paid off in a chance to join the cheer squad at Tarleton State University.

Chappell, who has been an All-American cheerleader each school year since seventh grade, signed Thursday in a ceremony at Christoval High School to continue competing at the collegiate level in the first sport she ever tried.

"Ever since junior high, I knew I wanted to cheer in college," said Chappell, who has been tumbling since she was a toddler and cheering competitively since elementary school.

"But I was very close-minded and I kind of realized I needed to open up my options a little more. So I went to a clinic at Tarleton State University, and they watched me tumble, do stunts and jumps, and everything, and the very next day, they sent me an email and offered me a spot on the team."

The clinic is part of the Tarleton cheer program's tryout procedure. After a few hours working with the clinic coaches, the best are allowed to audition for a spot on the team. Chappell came through with flying colors.

She will receive some scholarship money, a chance to compete at the National Cheerleaders Association's national finals in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the opportunity to cheer on the NCAA Division I athletic programs at Tarleton.

In addition to her tryout at the Tarleton clinic, Chappell is an award-winning cheerleader for Christoval High School, where she helped Christoval to a fifth-place finish in UIL State Cheer competition.

Chappell has achieved in other ways to earn cheers directed back at her. She recently took part in the UIL State Track and Field Championships, where she competed in the pole vault.

"In junior high, I was super small and had a lot of muscle so I thought I could be pretty natural at pole vault and I was," said Chappell, who had a personal-best of 9 feet, 9 inches. "At state, I vaulted on a sprained ankle so I didn't have the best meet but it was great to see some outstanding athletes."

She has also been a part of two state-qualifying one-act plays for Christoval, where the school won a state championship and was state runner-up.

"I started in seventh grade and loved it," Chappell said. "In eighth grade, I was Best Performer. ... My junior year, we won state and this year we were first runner-up. It was a great experience and my favorite part of high school. It's pretty even (with cheerleading), I'm not gonna lie."

Chappell thanked Christoval cheer coach Elisa Eoff, the Christoval athletic department and staff and even the office staff while also thanking her fellow students for their encouraging words.

"It's weird because I'll be going to school with and being around all these new people, coming from living in a town and going to the same school my entire life," she said. "When I went to Stephenville, that’s what I loved, the homey small-town feel."

Before joining the Tarleton team, Chappell will work for the NCA conducting various cheer camps around Texas. She is not certain of her future course of study but is interested in physical therapy.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Christoval's Heaven Chappell to cheer for Tarleton State University