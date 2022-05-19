Riverdale football player remembered by teammates, friends after fatal MTSU shooting

Former Riverdale High football player and 2021 graduate Hasani Brewer, 18, who went by the name Sunny Gant to all who knew him according to his former coach, "lit up every room that he walked in."

That's how former teammate and friend Calen Gipson described Brewer, who on Wednesday evening died after being shot outside of Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center following Riverdale High's graduation.

Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson Larry Flowers confirmed his death at a 4:30 p.m. press conference on Thursday.

Brewer was a senior offensive lineman on the 2020 Riverdale High football team. His long-lasting impression with teammates and coaches went beyond what he did on the field.

"Sunny was one of those guys who always showed up and did the work," Riverdale football coach Will Kriesky said. "He was one of those blue collar type offensive linemen who did what the coaches asked and never resisted. He played behind some guys and was in a reserve role, but he never complained."

TK Goff, a 2021 Riverdale graduate and basketball standout, now playing at UT-Southern, grew up on the same street as Brewer and was friends with him since elementary school.

"Sunny was the type of guy, if you were having a bad day, he would crack a joke when you walked past him, just to brighten your day," she said. "If someone felt weird or left out, he would go over and make them feel better.

"He was just a great guy."

Brewer's upbeat attitude and sense of humor were traits repeatedly mentioned by those close to him.

"He always came to school and came to work with a smile on his face," Kriesky said. "He always wanted to be the guy that made you laugh. There was never a dull moment. If I heard laughter going on in the locker room, I immediately knew it was Sunny.

"Even during serious and intense times, he was always getting kids to laugh and relax. He just had a positive attitude all the time."

Gipson, who was one of hundreds who graduated from Riverdale High on Wednesday, said Brewer's smile "was contagious."

"The football team absolutely loved him," Gipson said. "He was beloved in the Riverdale community. He was an outstanding human being."

Kriesky said Riverdale coaches have been counseling players since the shooting.

"The guys are grieving and hurting," Kriesky said. "It's hard. You don't take a class on how to deal with situations like this.

"It puts things into perspective and just how much you need to enjoy life and have fun. These kids are young, and they're hurting. We've all talked, and there's a lot of coaches up here today. I have them checking in, trying to make sure (the players) are OK."

And former players such as Marcus Lloyd, who was close friends with Brewer. Lloyd graduated Wednesday night.

"Sunny always stood out," said Lloyd, a former Riverdale running back. "He was the closest thing I had to a brother. You never saw bro not smiling. He was always going to live life to the fullest, no matter what.

"It hurts so bad to lose my brother on my graduation night."

