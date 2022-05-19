ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro law enforcement make arrest following MTSU campus shooting, identify victim

By Kirsten Fiscus, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 4 days ago

Murfreesboro officials identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Middle Tennessee State University's campus as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer, a 2021 Riverdale High graduate, and arrested a former student in connection with the crime.

Brewer, who was known as Sunny Gant, and a 17-year-old Riverdale High junior were shot Wednesday outside MTSU's Murphy Center where Riverdale's graduation ceremony had just concluded.

The second victim, whose identity is being shielded by police because of his age, was listed as being in critical but stable condition,  Larry Flowers, spokesman for Murfreesboro Police Department, said Thursday during a news conference.

Flowers said a 17-year-old, whose identity is also being shielded because of his age, was taken into custody in Clarksville Thursday. He's facing a first-degree murder charge in juvenile court.

"Now the community can rest assured knowing we've got this criminal off the streets," Flowers said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the tennis courts next to the Murphy Center. The university sent a notice to anyone on campus that they should avoid the area around the Murphy Center or shelter in place if unable to leave safely.

Flowers said an argument began between the parties before the teen pulled out a gun and began shooting. He then slipped out, undetected, amongst the panicked crowd, Flowers said.

Police blocked off access to campus and a helicopter circled overhead as law enforcement searched for a suspect for hours after the shooting was first reported.

MTSU started summer classes on campus Monday, about a week and a half after graduation. The majority of students have departed for summer break.

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said Brewer is a graduate of Riverdale and the 17-year-old suspect is a former student.

Evans said Riverdale High's classes were canceled until Monday.

Murfreesboro police is leading the investigation and working with MTSU Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the shooter.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

The Daily News Journal

